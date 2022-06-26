Four-star 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada announced Sunday that he is committing to Miami. He was also considering Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

“Miami just felt like home when I went there the second time,” Rashada said live on CBS Sports HQ. “Miami has a California vibe, that’s what set it off a bit.”

The 6’4” signal-caller is entering his senior year at Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. In his junior year, he threw for 2,220 yards and 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also rushed for 193 yards and found the end zone once on the ground.

The Hurricanes are in the midst of a rebuild and new coach Mario Cristobal will hope that Rashada can contribute to the process. Miami finished 7–5 in 2021. The last time the program won 10 games in a season was in 2017, and before that, it was 2003.

The Hurricanes are undoubtedly trying to return their storied program back to national prominence and will need all the help they can get.