Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Four-Star 2023 QB Jaden Rashada Commits to Miami Over LSU, Florida

Four-star 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada announced Sunday that he is committing to Miami. He was also considering Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. 

“Miami just felt like home when I went there the second time,” Rashada said live on CBS Sports HQ. “Miami has a California vibe, that’s what set it off a bit.”

The 6’4” signal-caller is entering his senior year at Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. In his junior year, he threw for 2,220 yards and 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also rushed for 193 yards and found the end zone once on the ground. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Hurricanes are in the midst of a rebuild and new coach Mario Cristobal will hope that Rashada can contribute to the process. Miami finished 7–5 in 2021. The last time the program won 10 games in a season was in 2017, and before that, it was 2003. 

The Hurricanes are undoubtedly trying to return their storied program back to national prominence and will need all the help they can get. 

Breaking
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes

YOU MAY LIKE

angels mariners brawl
MLB

Jesse Winker Plunked by Pitch, Benches Clear in Angels vs. Mariners

A brawl broke out in Anaheim.

By Nick Selbe
American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson crosses the finish line to advance to the semifinals in the first round of the women’s 200 meters at the USA Track and Field Championships.
More Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Asks Media to ‘Respect Athletes More’

The 22-year-old sprinter issued a statement after failing to make the finals in the 100m and 200m at USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

By Zach Koons
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo
MLB

Yankees Produce Epic Stretch of Offensive Ineptitude Against Astros

Houston held the Bronx Bombers hitless over 16 consecutive innings during a three-game weekend span.

By Thomas Neumann
In Gee Chun smiles after putting on the fifth green during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Golf

In Gee Chun Outlasts Lexi Thompson to Win Women’s PGA

After nearly slipping up Sunday, the 27-year-old South Korean held on to claim her third major championship.

By Zach Koons
Hines Ward on the sidelines of an NFL game.
NFL

Mike Tomlin: Hines Ward’s HOF Case Damaged by Super Bowl XLV Loss

The Steelers coach believes the loss to the Packers cost some players more than a title.

By Daniel Chavkin
Celtics teammates Kendrick Perkins (34), Rajon Rondo (9), Ray Allen (20), Von Wafer (12) and Paul Pierce (34) huddle on the court during a game.
Extra Mustard

Kendrick Perkins Says Rondo, Allen Settled Beef Via Boxing Match

Unfortunately, the bout didn’t prevent Allen from leaving Boston in 2012.

By Zach Koons
Cristian Javier pitches during the Astros’ 2022 no-hitter at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Three Astros Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter Against Yankees

Three Houston pitchers blanked New York, led by Cristian Javier’s 13 strikeouts.

By Dan Lyons
bradley beal
NBA

Beal Expected to Opt Out, Sign $248 Million Deal With Wizards, per Report

The three-time All-Star has spent his entire career with Washington but was limited to just 40 games last season.

By Nick Selbe