College Basketball

Coach K Reflects on Final Four Loss to UNC to End Career

During an appearance on the College Hoops Today with Josh Rothstein podcast on June 20, Mike Krzyzewski touched on his retirement and his last game with Duke

Krzyzewski’s storied coaching career ended this past college season when Duke fell to arch rival North Carolina in the Final Four. It was the first time the blue bloods faced off in the men’s NCAA tournament. 

“It was an epic game,” Krzyzewski said. “[I was] proud to be a part of such a game. Obviously proud to be in the Final Four.

“It’s kind of crazy that it only happened once because you have two of the top three to five programs in the history of the game playing,” Krzyzewski said. “I’ve coached like 98 games against North Carolina and they’ve usually been where both teams have been ranked very high. Therefore, you figure that teams that are ranked high advance in the tournament and probably should have met [before].”

Krzyzewski said he felt good after the loss and is still in Durham, North Carolina, as an ambassador for the Blue Devils. He isn’t involved with the basketball team, but is still involved with Duke even at 75 years old. 

