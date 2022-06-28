Before he won a national championship with Clemson and was selected with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence was one of the best high school quarterbacks of all time. He’s probably one of the few people in the world who knows what Texas commit Arch Manning is going through and he offered the five-star recruit some advice.

“I’m sure he has a lot of good people in his corner that can help him, but I’d say it’s really important to learn how to manage expectations,” Lawrence told Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. “It’s important to block out all the noise. The only voices you should listen to are your internal expectations of yourself, your teammates, your coaches and family. You should try to block everything else out.”

As nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, he surely has some sound council within his own family. But Lawrence’s advice shouldn’t be thrown to the wayside. Manning announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Thursday and it’s not an overreaction to say that the fanbase expects a national title from Manning.

“There’s going to be a lot on his plate, but you have to show up ready to learn and grow,” Lawrence continued. “You’re not going to be perfect from day one, but he is really talented and has a lot of abilities. He needs to carry that confidence over while knowing you do have to start over. You have to do that at every level. It’s something I’m going through right now in the NFL. So you need to realize you’re there for a reason, but you have to earn that respect from your teammates. He seems like a quarterback who’ll do great.”

