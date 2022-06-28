Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Trevor Lawrence’s Advice for Arch Manning: ‘Manage Expectations’

Before he won a national championship with Clemson and was selected with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence was one of the best high school quarterbacks of all time. He’s probably one of the few people in the world who knows what Texas commit Arch Manning is going through and he offered the five-star recruit some advice. 

“I’m sure he has a lot of good people in his corner that can help him, but I’d say it’s really important to learn how to manage expectations,” Lawrence told Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. “It’s important to block out all the noise. The only voices you should listen to are your internal expectations of yourself, your teammates, your coaches and family. You should try to block everything else out.”

Watch College Football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, he surely has some sound council within his own family. But Lawrence’s advice shouldn’t be thrown to the wayside. Manning announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Thursday and it’s not an overreaction to say that the fanbase expects a national title from Manning. 

“There’s going to be a lot on his plate, but you have to show up ready to learn and grow,” Lawrence continued. “You’re not going to be perfect from day one, but he is really talented and has a lot of abilities. He needs to carry that confidence over while knowing you do have to start over. You have to do that at every level. It’s something I’m going through right now in the NFL. So you need to realize you’re there for a reason, but you have to earn that respect from your teammates. He seems like a quarterback who’ll do great.”

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country. 

Breaking
FuboTV
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

YOU MAY LIKE

Carlos Vela shoots for LAFC.
Soccer

Carlos Vela Re-Signs With LAFC Through 2023

The Mexican star’s new contract continues a busy summer for LAFC after the signings of Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale.

By Associated Press
Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) prepares to inbound the ball as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) looks on during the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Kyrie Irving’s Decision Is a Big Win For Brooklyn

Irving has opted in with the Nets. Will we finally see a championship-bound Brooklyn?

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
MarJon Beauchamp
Play
NBA

Bucks Rookie Shares What Giannis Texted Him After NBA Draft

Antetokounmpo is excited for Beauchamp to be part of the Bucks’ quest to win another NBA title.

By Wilton Jackson
Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) yells up court to teammates during the second half against the Cavaliers at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Kyrie Irving Goes After Stephen A. Smith After His Rant

The Nets point guard targeted the ESPN personality on Twitter.

By Joseph Salvador
Serena Williams serves to France's Harmony Tan in a first round women's singles match at Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Likely Reason Serena Has Tape on Her Face at Wimbledon

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is using the tape to help her sinus issues while playing on the grass court.

By Madison Williams
Robin Herrington
Golf

Nike Executive Robin Herrington Melds Her Values With Her Career

The U.S. consumer experience marketing manager finds the intersection between passion and purpose to take to youth around the globe.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
freddie freeman
Play
MLB

Report: Freddie Freeman Leaves Excel Sports Management After Braves Exit

The former MVP was apparently not pleased with how his free agency played out this past offseason.

By Nick Selbe
Raphinha dribbling the ball during a Leeds match.
Soccer

Report: Chelsea Nearing Deal for Leeds United’s Raphinha

The Brazilian winger has also been targeted by Barcelona and Arsenal after a breakout Premier League season.

By Andrew Gastelum