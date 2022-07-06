Silas Demary Jr. Steals Show at NBPA Top 100 Camp

It’s not that Silas Demary Jr. had a grand plan aimed at showing all of the college coaches why they should offer him a scholarship. He didn’t retweet some cryptic message whining about being underrated and absent in the top 100 of national recruiting rankings, and he didn’t care to check the NBPA Top 100 Camp’s roster beforehand to see who he’d match up against.

“I just focused on me,” Demary says. “That’s the only part I have full control over.”

By the end of the Top 100 Camp, widely regarded as the most competitive camp of the summer, Demary’s tunnel-vision approach earned him one of just 10 spots on the camp’s All-Star team.

“To be named in the top 10 at the top camp where most of the players are ranked above me at different outlets felt good, I won’t lie,” Demary says. “My phone has been more active since last week for sure.”

News travels faster when you’re starring among stars.

Since Top 100 Camp ended last weekend, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Alabama, St. John’s, VCU, Georgia and Virginia have all either reached out or upped their interest in the 6-foot-5 2023 guard.

“Man, it’s exciting,” Demary says. “This was the platform I needed because every game you’re going against a team full of the top players in the country. For me, it was about me and what I needed to do. I wasn’t worried about proving myself. I just wanted to stay consistent and impact the game in multiple ways.”

Demary’s best game—a 16-point, six-rebound, two-assist performance—came against, arguably, the top center in the 2023 class, Aaron Bradshaw.

Demary shot the most free throws at the camp (31), signifying his ability as a blow-by guard. He shot 87 percent from the free-throw line for the camp.

Silas Demary Jr. was one of the top players in attendance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Casey Athena

This spring, Demary is pumping in 13 points, six rebounds and five assists a game while running with Team Curry (N.C.), the reigning Under Armour Association champs.

This past season at Liberty Heights (N.C.), Demery averaged 14 points, four rebounds and four assists a game.

“I want my reputation to be that I produce against anyone all the time,” says Demary, who will transfer to national hoops power Combine Academy (N.C.) for his senior year. “I think the best thing you can be is consistent, so that’s what I focus on. Doesn’t matter who I’m playing, I always want to be known as the guy you can count on for production. Coaches like that about me.”

He’s holding out hope that his on-court constancy can attract the attention of his “dream school.”

“I grew up a big fan Tar Heel fan,” Demary says. “I would say that North Carolina would be a dream offer. I haven’t heard from them, but I would love to. Not saying my recruitment would be over at that point, but everyone wants to have the option of their dream school.”

For now, Demary is focused on setting up a visit to Tennessee later this summer. The Vols were the latest school to offer him post-Top 100 Camp.

“I’m definitely going to visit Tennessee, and there could potentially be more visits,” Demary says. “It feels good to be in this position. I think other people might be shocked that I left the camp as one of the top players, but I’m not. That’s the thing about being consistent, you know that all you need is the stage.”