College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions
5-Star Peter Woods Explains Committing to Clemson Over Nearby Alabama

Peter Woods is well aware of the history and the prestige that comes with a football program like Alabama and playing for legendary coach Nick Saban. But on Friday, the Alabama native made the decision to commit to Clemson over the powerhouse program in his home state.

Even more, what’s fascinating about the highly-talented defensive lineman is his rationale of why he chose the Tigers over the Crimson Tide.

His answer: Dabo Swinney.

“Dabo [Swinney] is a lot more lively to me,” Woods said, per AL.com. “He’s a lot more understanding of teenage life. He says all the time he specializes in 18-to 24-year-old men, and I really believe that’s true.”

Woods, who enters his senior season at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, is currently ranked as the No. 23 recruit in the country and the third best defensive lineman in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

In his junior season, Woods recorded 92 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. In total, the 275-pound lineman has posted 176 tackles and 21. 5 sacks, despite not playing in his sophomore season due to a lower-body injury.

Woods’s signing with Clemson comes after the program signed 12 players in the month of June. Prior to signing with Clemson, Woods also had offers from Jackson State and Florida. 

