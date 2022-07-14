Skip to main content
Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb Dies at 22

Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died Wednesday afternoon after reportedly suffering a head injury during a fall at Triangle Lake rock slides in Eugene, according to Ducks Wire. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and several current and former Oregon players confirmed the news on social media.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer,” Lanning tweeted. “I love you!”

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 22-year-old died at Triangle Lake, but did not confirm the identity of the victim.

“The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30pm after receiving the report of an injured person,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22 year old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.”

Webb was recruited to Oregon in 2018 and spent the past four seasons with the Ducks. Over his career, he recorded 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns and was ready to return to Oregon in 2022 as a fifth-year junior.

