Top Recruit GG Jackson Expected to Flip His Commitment, per Report

GG Jackson, the No. 1 college basketball recruit in class of 2023, is expected to decommit from North Carolina and commit to South Carolina for the 2022 season, Travis Branham of 247 Sports reports.

Jackson initially committed to North Carolina in April after considering five schools, including South Carolina. However, the Columbia, South Carolina native has apparently chosen to attend his hometown school instead.

According to Branham, while Jackson seemed to prefer North Carolina, “others behind the scenes” wanted to see the forward stay closer to home. Additionally, some in Jackson’s camp also want him to enroll early.

Branham added that North Carolina, South Carolina and Duke all seemed to be in play late after it appeared North Carolina was the clear favorite early.

The move would be huge for a South Carolina program in the middle of a transition. The Gamecocks fired head coach Frank Martin after 10 years with the program, a tenure that included the school’s first-ever Final Four appearance.

To replace Martin, South Carolina tapped Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris coming off of an NCAA Tournament appearance. If Jackson commits, Paris will have landed South Carolina’s best recruit in the history of the program, including its first top 20 recruit.

