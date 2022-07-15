Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Gene Smith Shares Importance of USC, UCLA Additions for Ohio State and the College Football Landscape
Gene Smith Shares Importance of USC, UCLA Additions for Ohio State and the College Football Landscape

Gavin Newsom Blasts Lack of Transparency in UCLA’s Move to Big Ten

Following UCLA and USC’s surprising June announcement they will move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, the University of California Board of Regents has started looking into the decision, with California governor Gavin Newsom saying there was hardly any communication that UCLA, a public university, would be changing leagues.

Newsom, who is an ex officio member of the board, spoke on the situation Thursday to Fox 11 in Los Angeles about the board already looking into UCLA’s move. He did not hold back in his response to the situation.

“Trust me when I say this, we’re not going to be looking into it,” Newsom said. “We already are looking into it, within minutes after reading about this in the newspaper.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Newsom said the biggest issue he had with UCLA’s news is the regents were never consulted about the potential move. He claims he learned about the move from the newspaper, just as many fans did that day.

“Is it a good idea? Did we discuss the merits or demerits? I’m not aware that anyone did,” Newsom said. “So it was done in isolation. It was done without any regental oversight or support. … I have strong opinions about this, for no other reason than as a member of the regents, we were never consulted, never asked for an opinion and they didn’t even have the decency to provide [a] heads-up.”

In the Board of Regents’ July 21 agenda, it appears the board will be discussing the UCLA situation, per The Mercury News. It’s unclear whether the board is considering any legal action or whether they plan to block UCLA’s move.

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

YOU MAY LIKE

Christian Eriksen has signed with Manchester United
Soccer

Man United Signs Christian Eriksen to Three-Year Deal

Eriksen’s comeback from cardiac arrest will continue at Old Trafford after a short-term stint with Brentford.

By Associated Press20 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11)
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Case Against A.J. Brown

Traded to another run-first offense, there isn't much new fantasy upside for A.J. Brown.

By Michael Fabiano37 minutes ago
Freddie Dilione
Play
College Basketball

Top 10 Adidas All-American Camp’s Standouts

Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard finished among the many prospects who turned heads this week in Rock Hill, S.C.

By Jason Jordan47 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) participates in minicamp.
Play
NFL

Steelers Star Names Leader for Quarterback Battle Right Now

Pittsburgh will have its first new starting quarterback in the 2022 season since Ben Roethlisberger was a rookie in 2004.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Steffon Diggs celebrates with Bills teammates after scoring a two-point conversion.
Play
Betting

Betting Breakdown of AFC East Win Totals

Plus, Michael Fabiano answers your fantasy questions and what’s next for the Blue Jays after they fired their manager.

By Kyle Wood1 hour ago
FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russia president Vladimir Putin
Soccer

CAS Rejects Russia’s Appeal of FIFA, UEFA Bans

Russia remains barred from Europe’s leading soccer competitions including the Champions League.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Kansas City Royals center fielder Nate Eaton (18) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting the first home run of his career against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Play
Extra Mustard

Baseball World Reacts to Royals Winning While Down 10 Players

Some fans referred to Thursday night’s team as the “JV” version of the team.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
NWSL is adding two more teams by 2024
Soccer

NWSL Says Abortion Rights Will Factor Into Expansion Decisions

Commissioner Jessica Berman said reproductive rights will be considered as the league looks to add more clubs.

By Associated Press1 hour ago