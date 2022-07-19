During an appearance on SEC Network while at SEC Media Days, Alabama coach Nick Saban took the opportunity to address something that appeared to bother him: retirement rumors. The seven-time national champion has repeatedly stated he doesn’t know when he will retire but according to him other coaches have told players on the recruiting trail that he will step away from coaching soon.

Saban was asked about what he currently loved about his job and used the opportunity to address the rumors.

“I wish you all would ask all the other coaches that come up here, because they tell all the recruits that I’m going to retire,” Saban said on SEC Network, per The Tuscaloosa News. “Why don’t you ask them how they know I’m going to retire?”

The Crimson Tide coach is 70 years old and surely rival coaches would love for him to call it a career, but that just isn’t the case right now. He signed a contract extension in 2021 that ties him to Alabama through the 2028 season. Once again addressing talks of retirement, Saban even questions if he’d enjoy it.

“All I think about is, ‘What am I going to do if I retire?’” Saban said on SEC Network. “Because I love what I am doing right now, so how am I going to be happy?”

