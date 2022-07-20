Skip to main content
College Football

Former Notre Dame Lineman Paul Duncan Dies at 35

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan, who played five seasons for the Fighting Irish, died on July 15, the school announced. He was 35 years old.

Duncan was on a run in his neighborhood when he went into cardiac arrest, his wife revealed in an Instagram post

“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan,” read a statement from the Notre Dame football Twitter account. “A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father.”

Duncan’s wife, Ellen, said his body will be “donated to people in need of organs and to medical research.”

Duncan was a member of Notre Dame’s football team from 2005 to ’09. Following his college career, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Broncos. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
