College Football

‘College GameDay’ to Broadcast From Pittsburgh Before Backyard Brawl vs. West Virginia

ESPN’s College GameDay crew is heading to Pittsburgh in 2022. 

The famed college football pregame show will go live from Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 1 ahead of Pitt’s battle against West Virginia. This season will mark the College GameDay team’s first visit to Pittsburgh since 2005. 

The special Thursday-night broadcast will be 422nd College GameDay road show. Rece Davis will host the program, joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. 

2022 will mark the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt sports a 61-40-3 record in the rivalry, though West Virginia won each of the last three matchups between the two programs from 2009 to ’11. 

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

