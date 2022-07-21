Georgia signed coach Kirby Smart to a contract extension through the 2031 season on Thursday.

Smart will earn a base salary of $10,250,000 in 2022, with his deal rising to $12,250,000 for the 2031 season. He will earn a total of $112.5 million across his 10-year extension, per ESPN’s Chris Low.

"Coach Smart's impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach," Georgia director of athletics Josh Brooks said in a statement. "He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program's continued success under his direction.”

“The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”



Smart, 46, has been one of college football’s most successful coaches in recent years. He is 66—15 in seven years at Georgia, including a pair of College Football Playoff appearances. The Bulldogs enter 2022 as the reigning national champions after defeating Alabama in January.

Georgia will kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3 in a matchup against Oregon. The Bulldogs start SEC play on Oct. 1.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Georgia coverage, go to Dawgs Daily