Another banner class for John Calipari and Kentucky appears to be coming together.

The Wildcats gained a commitment from five-star guard Justin Edwards on Monday, adding their third blue-chip commitment for the 2023 class. The 6’7” wing is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in his class, per 247Sports‘ composite ranking.

Edwards joins point guard Robert Dillingham and wing Reed Sheppard as Kentucky commits. The Philadelphia product opted for the Wildcats over his other finalist, SEC rival Tennessee.

“It really just came down to me following my dreams and I have always seen myself playing for Kentucky, that was a childhood dream of mine,” Edwards said, per 247‘s Travis Branham.

Kentucky went 26–8 last season, earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament before being bounced in the first round in a stunning upset by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s. Before that, the Wildcats were ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll.

Edwards touted the program’s strong track record of getting players into the NBA as a determining factor for his commitment.

“Just seeing all of the people that went to the NBA from there,” Edwards said. “My overall goal was to go to the NBA and I have seen how successful he has been with wings.”

