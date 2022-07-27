Omaha Biliew, 247Sports’ No. 12 composite men’s college basketball recruit in the class of 2023, announced Tuesday that he is committing to Iowa State.

Biliew, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Missouri, becomes the highest rated recruit in program history as well as the first five-star recruit for the Cyclones’ program, according to the Des Moines Register .

The six-foot-eight forward held offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Western Kentucky. In mid-May, Biliew narrowed his offers to Kansas, Oregon, Iowa State or playing professionally for G League Ignite before choosing the Cyclones, which offered him exactly one year ago.

Biliew, who grew up in Iowa, played at Link Year Prep in his junior season in Branson, Missouri. He helped the team a 34-2 mark last season. Prior to his junior campaign, Biliew spent his freshman season at Dowling Catholic where he averaged 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game.

As a sophomore, he transferred to Waukeee where he averaged 10.9 points 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game and helped the Warriors win a Class 4A state championship. According to the Register, Biliew is expected to return to Waukee for his senior season and will be the No. 1 player in the state of Iowa.

Biliew enters a program led by Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger and joins two other top recruits from the 2023 class like four-star recruits Milan Momcilovic from Wisconsin and Georgia guard Jelani Hamilton.

