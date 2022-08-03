Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Donates $1M to Mental Health Research

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Christina, continue to raise awareness about mental health, announcing a $1 million donation to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine.

The money is going towards The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund, which will be housed in Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

“Ohio State has been very, very good to our family,” Ryan Day said, per cleveland.com. “And we feel that investing in the mental wellness of Buckeye nation is a tremendous privilege and the right thing to do. Nina and I know from our own experiences what a great difference mental health care can make in the life of someone who is hurting.”

Mental health awareness has been an important cause for the couple, and they recently established the On Our Sleeves program, which is geared towards behavioral health and adolescents. Ryan’s father died by suicide when Ryan was young, and the couple created the Christina and Ryan Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Wellness.

