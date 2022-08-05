Pat McAfee will call six college football games in the 2022–23 season on ESPN2.

The former Colts punter will work with his former quarterback Peyton Manning with Omaha Productions on the call. Manning joined McAfee’s show on Thursday to help announce the news.

“Peyton, you are the f------ man,” McAfee said. “Thank you for the opportunity, thank you for the business.”

“I can’t thank you enough, man,” Manning said on Thursday’s show. “Looking forward to it. You’re the best. Looking forward to be your teammate again, if you will.”

Manning and his brother Eli started a simulcast least NFL season deemed the “ManningCast” that took place on ESPN2 during “Monday Night Football”. Its popularity caused MLB to do a similar version of the simulcast on Sunday nights, called “KayRod” with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay.

McAfee will follow suit with this format during six college football games on Saturdays this upcoming season. Similarly, he will also have guests on the show each game. ESPN will continue to showcase the main broadcasts of each game.

The six games have not been released for McAfee’s unnamed simulcast. However, the host referred to them as “big a--“ games.

More College Football Coverage: