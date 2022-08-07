University of Michigan Names Brandon Naurato Interim Hockey Coach

The University of Michigan announced it is hiring Brandon Naurato as their next hockey head coach.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato’s caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year,” director of athletics Warde Manuel said in a statement. “I had conversations with many individuals who care greatly about this program and appreciate the insight they shared. Brandon will do a great job leading the program, and I look forward to our student-athletes and staff benefiting from his leadership.”

Naurato played college hockey at Michigan from 2006 to ’09, playing in 130 games and four NCAA tournaments. After graduating, he bounced around minor hockey leagues but never made it to the NHL.

After three years working with the Red Wings organization, Naurato joined Michigan as an assistant coach last season.

“I am honored to lead my alma mater and will give everything I have to what is the most storied program in college hockey,” said Naurato. “I want to thank Warde Manuel and our student-athletes for their trust and look forward to working positively with our talented coaching and support staff.”

Michigan needed a new hockey coach after firing Mel Pearson amid an investigation into the team’s culture. Among the accusations made against Pearson were misleading recruits, encouraging players to give false information on COVID-19 forms and failing to hold a staff member accountable for mistreating female staff members.

