Coen Carr: This is Why I Chose Michigan State

Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.) wing Coen Carr is one of the top prospects in the 2023 class and widely regarded as the top dunker in the country. Carr starred for the Georgia Stars in the Nike EYBL this summer.

First, I want to thank God, my family and the coaches who recruited me, but I’m excited to say that I’ve decided to commit to Michigan State University.

I feel like their history of winning and putting players like me into the league like Branden Dawson, Miles Bridges and Gabe Brown was something that I just couldn’t pass up on. The experience that Coach (Tom) Izzo has on his staff is second to none and the fanbase is amazing.

The guys that were already committed to Michigan State in my class like Jeremy Fears, Xavier Booker and Gehrig Normand had been talking to me the whole time, and really selling me on coming in there and being a part of something special.

I feel like coming there and playing with such a special class is really gonna get me more prepared to play in the NBA. The last guy on the bench in the NBA is a baller, so to be able to go somewhere that I’ll compete against the best every day was big for me.

When I decided that I wanted to come to State, I called Coach Izzo and he was at his beach house about to get on his jet ski at Lake Michigan. When I told him I was coming he said, “I’m about to jump in the water.”

Coen Carr will bring an elite high-wire act to East Lansing. Carr Family

He was so excited; I could hear it in his tone. It made me feel really good; made me feel like I’d made the right decision.

They want me to come in there and be aggressive and compete. I really trust that they’re gonna put me in the best position to be successful. I really believe that.

It’s even better to be close to the guys that I’m coming in with. We were on a GroupChat before I ever committed, just talking about some of everything.

When I told them I committed, the first thing we talked about was how we were gonna win this national title. We’re all on the same page, and we all know what we’re bringing to the table.

We’re all buying in to our roles and we’re gonna put everything into getting it done.

This summer was so big summer for me with my stock rising and getting a lot more recognition, but it came with a lot too. I was always on the phone with coaches and having to talk to so many different people.

Now I know that I picked the perfect school for me, and it’s such a relief.

OK, well I want to thank Sports Illustrated for giving me the platform to let you in on how I came to my decision.

Go Green! Go Spartans!

