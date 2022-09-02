WVU’s Neal Brown Upset With Refereeing vs. Pitt: ‘Don’t Ask Me What Targeting Is’

Clinging to a touchdown lead against Pitt, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown elected to send his punter onto the field in a fourth-and-one situation. The Panthers proceeded to take advantage of the opportunity, marching down the field on a seven-play, 92-yard drive to tie the game at 31. During the drive, Mountaineers defensive back Wesley McCormick was ejected for targeting.

Then, after WVU’s J.T. Daniels’s quest to lead the Mountaineers’ offense to a pivotal late-game touchdown was halted by interception returned for a touchdown by Panthers’ MJ Devonshire with 2:58 to play in the fourth quarter, Brown’s earlier decision did not look favorable for his team.

However, Daniels and the Mountaineers earned one last chance to potentially force overtime. Daniels attempted to connect with Reese Smith on a pass from the 28-yard-line that was reviewed and ruled a no catch. As a result, the Panthers secured the 38–31 victory in the return of the first Backyard Brawl in 11 years.

Following the game, Brown shared his frustration with the refereeing with reporters.

“Don’t ask me what targeting is. Don’t ask me what a catch is because I don’t know,” Brown said, after the two contentious calls ultimately contributed to West Virginia’s loss.

Pitt's win snapped the Mountaineers’ three-game winning streak in the intense rivalry and gave Panthers their first victory against WVU since 2008.

