Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz recognized that the Hawkeyes’ 7–3 victory against FCS opponent South Dakota State was not a pretty one to start the 2022 season.

The Hawkeyes’ seven points—two safeties and a field goal—were the fewest for a Big Ten team in a victory since the program’s 6–4 win against Penn State in 2004. The win also made the Hawkeyes the first Big Ten team to win a game without scoring a touchdown since Nebraska did so in ‘18 against Michigan State.

Iowa’s offense struggled, producing only 166 yards of total offense. Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras went 11-of-25 for 109 yards along with an interception. However, after the game, Ferentz said he still has “total confidence” in his quarterback going forward.

“I think the noise on the outside is probably a lot louder than it is inside,” Ferentz said. “I have total confidence. He [Petras] practices well. He's a great young guy. We'll be better next week.”

While Iowa’s offense struggled, the defense limited the Jackrabbits to 120 yards, the fewest yards allowed in a Hawkeyes season opener since 2004 against Kent State.

Iowa returns to action on Sept. 10 against Iowa State in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup.

