Ouachita Baptist Defensive Lineman Clark Yarbrough Dies at 21

Ouachita Baptist defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died at the age of 21 on Sunday after a sudden collapse, the school announced on Monday.

Details on the senior’s cause of death were not released.

Ouachita Baptist, a Division II school located in Arkadelphia, Ark., announced they will host campus gatherings to mourn Yarbrough’s unexpected passing.

Yarbrough played for the team Thursday in the season opener against Oklahoma Baptist, finishing with two tackles in the team’s 42–32 win. The Tigers play next on Saturday against Southern Nazarene in their home stadium.

Last football season, the Texas native finished with an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection. He also finished with 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.