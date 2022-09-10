Marcus Freeman Makes Notre Dame History After Marshall’s Upset

The honeymoon period for Marcus Freeman seems to be over as he falls 0–3 since taking over the head coaching position at Notre Dame.

With an upset home loss to Marshall on Saturday, Freeman is the first coach in school history to lose his first three games, dating back to Fighting Irish’s bowl game. The Thundering Herd shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26–21.

Although Marshall had the lead for two quarters, Notre Dame bounced back with an early touchdown in the fourth as quarterback Tyler Buchner scored the team’s second TD of the day. He then went on to run for a two-point conversion, lifting Notre Dame ahead to 15–12.

But, Buchner’s efforts (and Michael Mayer’s touchdown with 14 seconds to go) just wasn’t enough against the Thundering Herd.

Freeman took over in the offseason at Notre Dame after former coach Brian Kelly left for LSU. His hiring was met with emphatic support from players, as the young coach was promoted after one season as defensive coordinator.

Notre Dame is now the third team since 2000 to start the season as a preseason AP top-5 squad but go on to lose the first two games, according to ESPN Stats & Info. They join Florida State in 2017 and Michigan’s 2007 squad.

The Fighting Irish haven’t started 0–2 since 2011.

