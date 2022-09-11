College football Saturdays are typically filled with chaos and heart-stopping moments as fans sit on the edge of their seats, cheering on their teams. But, there is also plenty of yelling, particularly when referees make bizarre calls.

Alabama vs. Texas was one of those games Saturday. The Crimson Tide won by a point, but there was a head-scratching moment early in the third quarter, when it looked like the Longhorns were going to take a 12-10 lead after a possible sack and safety. However, referees threw a flag for targeting and roughing the passer.

As they tried to confirm the targeting penalty, it was determined there was no targeting and, therefore, no roughing the passer. Ultimately, the ruling on the play was that Alabama QB Bryce Young was never down and successfully threw the ball away to avoid intentional grounding for an incomplete pass.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said the officials explained to him that intentional grounding can’t be reviewed. He added that it was a “thoughtful discussion,” as the officials thoroughly explained what occurred.

Although the Crimson Tide walked away with the win, it came down to the wire. Sarkisian said, “I told the team, I don’t look at this as we lost. We ran out of time.”

