As the search for a new coach continues for Nebraska, one name in particular has been circulating.

Current chair of athletics at Coastal Carolina and former Huskers assistant Joe Moglia praised Jamey Chadwell when talking about the open position. Moglia shared that someone from Nebraska reached out to ask about the current Chanticleers coach.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the names linked with the Nebraska job, or any other job for that matter,” he said on Twitter. “I was contacted a couple weeks ago by someone close to the decision making process and was asked my thought with regard to a replacement.

“I said Jamey has done a great job for us at Coastal Carolina, I love him, and we would not want to lose him, but he would absolutely get the job done at Nebraska,” Moglia continued.

Since being named coach at Coastal Carolina in 2019, Chadwell, 45, has compiled a 32–19 record and has started the 2022 season 2–0. Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday after a 1–2 start to the season.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Nebraska coverage, go to All Huskers.