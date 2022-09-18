Another remnant of the Scott Frost era at Nebraska has been excused as interim head coach Mickey Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander following a blowout loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, as first reported by Sean Callahan of Husker Online.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger confirmed the news on Sunday.

The decision to dismiss Chinander comes after the Huskers’ defense yielded 49 points and 580 yards of total offense to the Sooners in a battle between the former Big 12 rivals. Nebraska had no answer and gave up seven touchdowns in the 49–14 loss.

Chinander joined the Huskers program alongside head coach Scott Frost in 2018 after the pair spent two years together at UCF. The duo also worked alongside one another at Oregon and Northern Iowa earlier in their careers.

Frost was fired last week on the same day Nebraska lost at home to Georgia Southern. The Cornhuskers are now 1–3 to start the year.

Special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over as the team’s interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2022 season.

