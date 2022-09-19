From CFP to the New Year's Six bowls, SI predicts what the postseason matchups will be after Week 3’s action.

This week served to, for the time being, do a decent amount of work to secure the top 10. A clear group of big dogs looks like it's forming this season and we've got a good idea of who may be in it for the long haul in college football's stretch run. With that comes perhaps some early clarity of the bowl picture as well.

All times are Eastern.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Georgia vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

USC vs. Oklahoma

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Clemson vs. Tennessee

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Alabama vs. Oklahoma State

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton turned 10 carries into 124 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn. Jake Crandall/USA Today Network

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Tulane vs. Penn State

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan vs. Utah

Other bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Minnesota vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

Wake Forest vs. Arkansas

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Kentucky vs. Michigan State

