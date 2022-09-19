Skip to main content
Penn State Destroys Auburn 41-12
Penn State Destroys Auburn 41-12

Week 3 Bowl Game Projections for College Football

From CFP to the New Year's Six bowls, SI predicts what the postseason matchups will be after Week 3’s action.

In this story:

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions
Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

This week served to, for the time being, do a decent amount of work to secure the top 10. A clear group of big dogs looks like it's forming this season and we've got a good idea of who may be in it for the long haul in college football's stretch run. With that comes perhaps some early clarity of the bowl picture as well.

All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
USC vs. Oklahoma

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Clemson vs. Tennessee

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Alabama vs. Oklahoma State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton turned 10 carries into 124 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn.

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Tulane vs. Penn State

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. Utah

Other bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Minnesota vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Wake Forest vs. Arkansas

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Kentucky vs. Michigan State

Watch college football live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

More College Football Coverage: