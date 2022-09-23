Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph reportedly agreed to a restructured contract as the Cornhuskers’ interim coach after the program recently fired Scott Frost.

A source told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger that Joseph accepted the restructured contract on staff with assurances that he would be retained if there was a head coaching change. Joseph has served as the Cornhuskers associate head coach and wide receivers coach this season.

Prior to accepting the deal, Joseph had not requested the clause that his role be retained even through a coaching change, according to SI’s Richard Johnson. Joseph’s new contract will pay him a monthly stipend of $33,350 on top of his $600,000 yearly salary.

His new contract also comes with a string of incentives, most notably a $150,000 bonus if he leads the Cornhuskers to a non-College Football Playoff bowl game. If Nebraska wins or ties for the Big Ten West title without an “invitation or appearance” to the league’s conference championship game, the program will pay Joseph $100,000.

The news of Joseph’s new agreement comes after he stepped into the interim role for the Cornhuskers’ 49–14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. Per ESPN, the 35-point margin of victory for the Sooners is tied for the largest in the series since 1990.

While Nebraska (1–3) continues its search for the program’s next long-term coach, Joseph will seek to make the necessary changes for his team during the bye week before returning to action against Indiana on Oct. 1.

