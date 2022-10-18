Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

The defending national champion Gamecocks were the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel in the preseason poll released Tuesday. It’s the third consecutive season South Carolina is the preseason favorite.

“This is where we wanted to be and envisioned for our program,” Staley said. “I got to give it to our players. We constantly get some of the best players in the country. They put us in this position as they work extremely hard. I don’t know if they come in and say i want to be the No. 1 team in the country, but they do say they want to be national champions. This is a step to being a national champion.”

Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five teams in the preseason poll. It is Iowa’s best ranking since 1994 when the Hawkeyes were also fourth in midseason.

Watch college basketball with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

“It makes no difference in March what we’re ranked in October, but certainly I want my team to have confidence and be proud of what they’ve accomplished. Iowa is on the map,” coach Lisa Bluder said. “We’ll celebrate it and then forgot about it.”

South Carolina went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Only UConn (four times) and Baylor (once) have had longer streaks at No. 1 since the 1994-95 season when the Top 25 became a writers’ poll.

Women’s preseason AP top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Texas

4. Iowa

5. Tennessee

6. Connecticut

7. Louisville

8. Iowa State

9. Notre Dame

10. NC State

11. Indiana

12. North Carolina

13. Virginia Tech

14. Ohio State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Maryland

18. Baylor

19. Arizona

20. Oregon

21. Creighton

22. Nebraska

23. South Dakota State

24. Princeton

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Kansas 25, Villanova 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami 11, South Dakota 9, Mississippi 5, Kansas St 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, South Florida 3, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2, UCF 2, Duke 2, Washington St 1.

More College Basketball Coverage:

• SI’s Men’s ACC Preseason Basketball Rankings

• Big Ten Commish Open to March Madness Expansion

• Five Breakthrough Men’s Team Candidates for 2022–23