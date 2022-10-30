Tie in Top Five Highlights AP College Football Poll for Week 10
The top five teams in the Associated Press’s Top 25 college football poll remain undefeated through eight games each. Those teams include No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson.
Kansas State jumped up nine spots to No. 13, which is the most spots heading into Week 10 after shutting out former No. 9 Oklahoma State 48–0 on Saturday. Oklahoma State dropped nine spots to No. 18 after the loss.
Now No. 20 Wake Forest dropped the most spots this week, though, with 10 after losing 48–21 to unranked Louisville on Saturday.
No. 22 Syracuse fell six spots after losing 41–24 to unranked Notre Dame.
Liberty, Oregon State and UCF hopped onto the Top 25 list at the No. 23, 24 and 25 spots, respectively. All three teams won on Saturday.
Here’s the full list of the Top 25 heading into Week 10.
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. UNC
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. NC State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF
More CFB Coverage: