Tie in Top Five Highlights AP College Football Poll for Week 10

The top five teams in the Associated Press’s Top 25 college football poll remain undefeated through eight games each. Those teams include No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson.

Kansas State jumped up nine spots to No. 13, which is the most spots heading into Week 10 after shutting out former No. 9 Oklahoma State 48–0 on Saturday. Oklahoma State dropped nine spots to No. 18 after the loss.

Now No. 20 Wake Forest dropped the most spots this week, though, with 10 after losing 48–21 to unranked Louisville on Saturday.

No. 22 Syracuse fell six spots after losing 41–24 to unranked Notre Dame.

Liberty, Oregon State and UCF hopped onto the Top 25 list at the No. 23, 24 and 25 spots, respectively. All three teams won on Saturday.

Here’s the full list of the Top 25 heading into Week 10.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. UNC

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. NC State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

