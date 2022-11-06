LSU Fans Storm Field After Tigers Knock Off Alabama on Gutsy 2-Point Conversion in OT

When Alabama and LSU entered overtime tied at 24 inside Tiger Stadium Saturday night, all the writing was on the wall for a familiar story in which Alabama would magically find a way to defeat its SEC West nemesis.

That storyline appeared as though it was coming to fruition when Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young led Alabama on a seven-play, 25-yard drive that was capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by Roydell Williams.

But not shortly after the Crimson Tide briefly celebrated what it thought would be the game-winning touchdown, Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels found a little magic of his own, breaking the pocket for a 25-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Tigers’ possession.

SEC West division and College Football Playoff implications on the line, LSU football coach Brian Kelly went all-in with his decision to go for the game-winning two-point conversion, one in which quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with tight end Mason Taylor for the thrilling final score.

Taylor scored the touchdown in the final minutes of regulation to give LSU a 24-21 lead before Alabama marched down the field to set up Will Reichard's 46-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

LSU fans, who had been sitting on the edge of their seats, stormed the field in Death Valley following the game-winning score.

