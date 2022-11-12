Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy Makes Outrageous Touchdown Catch vs. Navy (Video)

Sometimes, no matter how well a cornerback covers a receiver, the coverage is just not enough. And that is something Mbiti Williams learned the hard way.

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy made an unbelievable catch over the Navy cornerback, reaching literally over Williams’ back in the endzone to score a 38-yard touchdown. The throw by Drew Pyne was underthrown, which forced Lenzy to make an insane catch to open the scoring between the Fighting Irish and Midshipmen.

Lenzy, a senior, entered the game with just 14 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown. This grab, though, cemented his best highlight of the season.

The score extended Notre Dame’s lead to 14-0 in the first quarter. Lenzy ended the first half with five catches for 67 yards and that touchdown as Notre Dame led Navy 35-13 at the break.

After a tough start to the season, the Fighting Irish have won six of their last seven games including upsetting No. 12 Clemson last week, entering Saturday’s contest.

