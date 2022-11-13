Watch: Alabama Defender Shoves Ole Miss QB’s Head Into Ground, Doesn’t Get Called for Penalty

In a classic SEC West battle between Alabama and Ole Miss, the clash did not disappoint and was one that provided a bevy of physicality.

One person who felt a big portion of the physical play from the game was Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. During one instance, Dart was seeking to make a play when Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner came off the line and grabbed Dart’s facemask, spinning him around like a merry-go-round at a state fair, resulting in a 15-yard facemask penalty for Turner.

The penalty would later set up a Dart touchdown pass to wide receiver Jonathan Mingo to give the Rebels a 24–17 lead with 7:28 to play in the third quarter.

Then, later in the fourth, Turner delivered another tackle on Dart in which he pushed the head of the Rebels quarterback into the ground after the play.

It has been a physical match for the former USC quarterback. Alabama went to earn its seventh consecutive victory against Ole Miss, defeating the Rebels 30–24. With the Alabama win, LSU takes the SEC West.

More College Football Coverage: