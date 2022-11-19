Florida’s Bad Day Gets Worse With Ridiculous Turnover vs. Vanderbilt

Just last week, Vanderbilt scored its first SEC win since 2019, and first under coach Clark lea, upsetting Kentucky 24–21. Evidently, the SEC shouldn’t let Vandy get hot, as Florida is learning on Saturday afternoon.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Commodores lead the Gators 28–18. The team’s last touchdown, which pushed the lead to 28–12 at the time, came after one of the wackiest interceptions you’ll ever see thrown by the Gators’ Anthony Richardson.

As Richardson was in the process of being sacked, he bobbled the ball before heaving it away in desperation. He nearly completed a short pass in the flat to a diving Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman, but the wide receiver could not hold on. The ball apparently never hit the ground though, and wound up in the hands of senior defensive back Jaylen Mahoney, who caught it inches off the ground for an interception.

The call on the field stood after a review, and on the very next play, Commodores quarterback Mike Wright found Ben Bresnahan for a 28-yard touchdown.

Vanderbilt is looking for its second straight SEC win, and first win at home over Florida since 1988.

