TCU Remains Undefeated With Buzzer-Beating Field Goal vs. Baylor

Entering Saturday’s game undefeated and firmly in the College Football Playoff, No. 4 TCU barely overcame a strong Baylor fourth quarter as the Horned Frogs won 29-28 on a last-second field goal.

Down 28-20 with just under seven minutes left, TCU drove the ball 90 yards to score a touchdown. However, a missed two-point conversion kept them from tying the game.

Baylor got the ball back at around the two-minute mark, and ran the ball three times, forcing TCU to waste all three of their timeouts. With a 4th-and-2 at their own 26, the Bears chose to punt the ball away, giving the Horned Frogs one last chance,

And TCU took advantage. Max Duggan led the Horned Frogs down the field into field goal territory, but with no timeouts couldn’t stop the clock. What came after was a fire drill field goal perfectly executed, keeping the undefeated season alive.

Baylor, who won the Big 12 Championship game last year, ran the ball at will against the Horned Frogs. The Bears used 46 rushes to gain 232 yards and three touchdowns, with Craig Williams and Richard Reese combining for 168 rushing yards. However, they couldn’t run for a first down to ice the game in the end.

TCU is now 11-0, 8-0 in the Big 12, and finishes the regular season next weekend at home against Iowa State. They will then play in the Big 12 Championship game in two weeks, with their opponent to be determined.

