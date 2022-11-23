Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker received the entirety of a $100,000 bonus earmarked for the entire Spartans coaching staff and other workers within the program, USA Today reported Wednesday.

The bonus, awarded annually per the terms of Tucker’s contract, was paid in addition to a $250,000 bonus Tucker received for guiding the Spartans to a Peach Bowl berth last season.

Tucker and Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller declined comment to USA Today.

Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million deal to remain with the Spartans in November 2021 amid rumors linking him to job openings at LSU and USC. The clause that provides for the $100,000 staff bonus was carried over into that pact from the initial contract he signed when he was hired away from Colorado in 2019. That initial contract had paid Tucker a base salary of approximately $5.5 million.

“The University shall pay a yearly bonus of $100,000 to the Program, to be allocated between the Coach, the assistant football coaches, and the Program administrative staff, at the discretion of the Athletics Director with input from the Coach,” the contract clause reads, per USA Today. “The University shall such (sic) bonus no later than June 30th following the end of each football season, provided, however, that the University shall not be obligated to pay such bonus to the Program if the Coach had provided notice of termination to the University.”

The Spartans are 5–6 overall and 3–5 in Big Ten play this season, one year after going 11–2 overall and 7–2 in conference with a win over rival Michigan.

Tucker, 50, is under contract with Michigan State through the 2031 season.

More College Football Coverage:

Spartan Nation: Injury Update: Michigan State missing several starters, rotational players vs. Indiana

For more Michigan State coverage, visit Spartan Nation.