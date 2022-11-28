Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson and Chris Hummer of 247Sports. McNamara was the Wolverines’ starter in 2021 when the team made the College Football Playoff and finished the year 12–2.

McNamara, a senior, competed with sophomore J.J. McCarthy for the starting spot this season but ultimately lost the competition. Last season, McNamara threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading the Wolverines to their first 12-win season since 1997.

At the beginning of the 2022 season, coach Jim Harbaugh said McNamara and McCarthy would compete for the starting job. McNamara started in the season opener against Colorado State and went 9-for-18 for 136 passing yards and one touchdown pass. In the next week against Hawaii, McCarthy got the start and completed 11 of 12 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, earning the job.

Michigan is 12–0 going into the Big Ten championship game this weekend behind McCarthy, and now McNamara will look for a fresh start as a graduate transfer.

For more Michigan coverage, go to Wolverine Digest.