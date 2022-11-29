Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The former four-star recruit is looking to land at a Power 5 school and is prioritizing winning and landing with a program that fits his skill set.

Card, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in 12 games this past season where he threw for 928 yards and six touchdowns along with one interception. Card lost the starting Longhorns job Quinn Ewers early in the season.

Hudson has thrown just one pass since last starting against West Virginia on Oct. 1. Texas finished the season 6–3, earning bowl eligibility, but it looks that Card has played in his last game as a Longhorn.