Cincinnati is hiring Louisville coach Scott Satterfield to be the program’s newest coach, according to Keith Jenkins of Enquirer Sports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel confirmed the news and reported that Satterfield agreed to a six-year deal Sunday night. An official announcement is expected to be made Monday.

Satterfield spent the past four years with the Cardinals, compiling a 25–24 record. He led Louisville to a 7–5 record in 2022.

This is a developing story. Come back for more updates.