Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who’s been the team’s starter for the past three seasons, announced Sunday that he was entering the transfer portal.

In a statement, Mertz thanked his teammates and the Badgers coaches and support staff. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz wrote. “My time in Madison has taught me lessons that go far beyond the football field … To my teammates, we’ve been through a lot, and the thing that kept us going was our love for each other, that is one thing that can never be broken.”

In 12 games this season, Mertz completed 57.3% of his pass attempts for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He guided the Badgers to a 6–6 record this season, during which Wisconsin fired its head coach Paul Chryst in his eighth year with the program. The Badgers have since hired Luke Fickell.