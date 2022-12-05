Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Announces He’s Entering Transfer Portal
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who’s been the team’s starter for the past three seasons, announced Sunday that he was entering the transfer portal.
In a statement, Mertz thanked his teammates and the Badgers coaches and support staff. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz wrote. “My time in Madison has taught me lessons that go far beyond the football field … To my teammates, we’ve been through a lot, and the thing that kept us going was our love for each other, that is one thing that can never be broken.”
In 12 games this season, Mertz completed 57.3% of his pass attempts for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He guided the Badgers to a 6–6 record this season, during which Wisconsin fired its head coach Paul Chryst in his eighth year with the program. The Badgers have since hired Luke Fickell.