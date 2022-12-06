Neyland Stadium Beer Vendor Blamed for Underage Sales, Unruly Fans, per Report

The city of Knoxville has filed a complaint stating that the University of Tennessee’s alcohol vendor is responsible fan rowdiness at Neyland Stadium on Saturdays during college football season.

Tennessee currently has a deal in place with Aramark for its alcohol sales. The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that the city is aiming to halt beer sales at a minimum of three Tennessee home games in the 2023 season, with the possibility of discontinuing Aramark’s license all together.

The news comes after the city filed a complaint that included allegations of three incidents of alcohol sales to underage fans as well as general disorderly behavior at games, according to the News Sentinel. However, the vendor denies it’s responsible for any disorderly conduct on UT property.

On Nov. 4, Aramark filed a motion disputing parts of the city’s complaint, stating that the company does not “control the premises, does not provide security, does not control who may or may not enter University property, and is not authorized to remove or eject patrons from the premises.”

Attorney Loretta Cravens, the hearing officer regarding the complaint between the two parties, will determine if Aramark can strike parts of the city’s complaint on Dec. 19. From there, Cravens holds the decision on whether a final hearing will be needed to determine if Aramark’s permits should be suspended or repealed.

If Cravens determines that the stadium is being operated in disorderly fashion, the city wants total cancellation of Aramark’s alcohol license. However, if the stadium is not proven to be disorderly, Knoxville leaders are seeking a 60-day suspension, or the minimum of three football games at Neyland Stadium in 2023.

Alcohol sales generated $2.67 million in sales at Neyland Stadium in 2021, according to the News Sentinel. That revenue is split evenly between Aramark and the Tennessee athletic department.