On Monday, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba announced he would enter the NFL draft after his doctors determined he would not be able to play in the College Football Playoff due to a lingering hamstring injury. However, ESPN analyst Todd McShay says he has heard that there is question on whether Smith-Njigba is actually not healthy enough to continue his season among NFL scouts.

“There are a lot of reports from NFL scouts that I’ve talked to [who] said he’s healthy enough to play and he’s protecting himself for the draft,” McShay said. “I got news for every prospect out there: NFL teams know.

“They know what you had for lunch last Thursday,” he continued. “They’re gonna know whether you’re healthy or not and if you’re healthy enough to play, you need to be out there with your teammates and play.”

Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in the season-opener against Notre Dame and played just parts of two more games against Toledo and Iowa. His season ends with just five catches for 43 yards. Last season, he broke the Big Ten record with 1,606 receiving yards, including a Rose Bowl performance where he caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

McShay says there is some doubt on whether the wideout is a first-round pick, which makes his missing the CFP all the more significant.

“Now, the fact that he’s not playing, certainly isn’t going to help his cause,” McShay said.