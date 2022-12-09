Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of the Michigan football program and former high school football standout, has died.

Muskegon, Walker’s high school team, announced the news on social media Friday morning. Walker had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in November 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that Dametrius ‘Meechie’ Walker has passed away after a courageous fight with osteosarcoma,” the team wrote. “Thank you all for your support. Please continue to send prayers and positive vibes to his family during this time.”

Walker, a highly touted defensive lineman and 2022 recruit, was forced to give up his career on the field following his diagnosis. He’d previously made clear that his dream was to play for the Wolverines one day.

Though the osteosarcoma prevented him from doing so, Walker did get the chance to score a touchdown at the Big House when the Michigan program invited him to Ann Arbor for an August practice. With a little help from Jim Harbaugh, Walker found the end zone and celebrated with the Wolverines, making for an emotional moment earlier this season.

Walker was also honored before Michigan’s Sept. 24 game against Maryland and was greeted with a standing ovation from the home crowd.

The Michigan football program released a statement following the news of Walker’s death.

“Our friend. Our brother. Our teammate,” the team wrote. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dametrius Walker. Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole. He will be missed by so many.”