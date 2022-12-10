Caleb Williams Has a Bold Reaction to Patrick Mahomes Comparisons

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has put the football world on notice this fall. Not only has he already received in a number of postseason awards and been named a Heisman Trophy finalist, but he recently received a glowing comparison to NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Renowned quarterback coach Tom House said on The Adam Schefter Podcast this week that Williams will be “the second coming of Pat Mahomes,” praising the 20-year-old’s accuracy and decision-making. The comparison made its way back to the Heisman favorite, who gave a confident response about his own abilities when stacked up against the Chiefs star.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, per Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything—obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

Williams, a sophomore, threw for 4,075 yards and an FBS-leading 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions this season. He was already named the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the AP College Football Player of the Year, and is the favorite to bring home the Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

Williams won’t be NFL-draft eligible for another 18 months but is already widely considered to be one of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. At that point, fans will get the chance to see him go up against Mahomes and make a real comparison between the two quarterback talents.