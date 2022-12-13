SB Live/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Montverde Academy is back on top of the Power 25 basketball rankings in Week 3.

Week 3: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Zach Shugan and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy is back on top of the Power 25 after going 2-0 in NIBC play with statement wins over Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and Bishop Walsh (Cumberland, Md.) at the Bob Kirk Invitational. The Eagles won by an average of 25 points at the event.

Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), who checks in at No. 2 this week, took down Mansfield Legacy (Tex.) and Hickman (Mo.), and No. 3 Duncanville (Texas) continued its impressive showing this season with big wins over Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) and No. 20 Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.).

Here’s a look at how the rest of the rankings shake out in Week 3.

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (6-1)

2. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (9-0)

3. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (9-0)

4. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ari.) (9-2)

5. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) (10-0)

6. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (7-2)

7. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (6-1)

8. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (3-1)

9. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (14-0)

10. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (4-0)

11. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) (10-0)

12. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (0-0)

13. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (0-0)

14. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (3-0)

15. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (5-1)

16. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (6-1)

17. Perry (Gilbert, Ari.) (9-0)

18. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) (4-1)

19. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (3-1)

20. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) (7-2)

21. Word of God (Raleigh, N.C.) (8-1)

22. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) (2-2)

23. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) (6-3)

24. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.) (6-0)

25. American Fork (American Fork, Utah) (5-1)