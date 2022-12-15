Fresh off of his Heisman Trophy win on Saturday, USC quarterback Caleb Williams spoke to the media for the first time since returning to Los Angeles on Thursday, offering an optimistic update on his injured left hamstring that he suffered during his team’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2.

The Trojans are slated to face Tulane on Jan. 2 in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

“I’m doing well,” Williams said, per USC’s Keely Eure. “Hamstring is doing well. I’m confident that I will be out there.”

Williams did not leave the game against the Utes, but appeared to be limited following a blistering 59-yard run in the first quarter. He finished the game completing 28-of-41 pass attempts for 363 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but was also sacked seven times.

For the season, Williams has thrown for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 372 yards and 10 scores on the ground. He became the eighth USC player to receive the Heisman Trophy, setting new school records for total yards and touchdowns.