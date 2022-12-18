Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Fall to Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary

One day, Bronny and Bryce James are expected to follow in their famous father’s footsteps into the NBA. However, on Saturday night, LeBron James earned bragging rights over his sons.

While playing for Sierra Canyon School, Bronny and Bryce faced off against LeBron’s alma mater, Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School. And it was the elder James’s school that came out on top.

LeBron was unable to attend the game, as the Lakers are in the midst of a homestand in Los Angeles.

St. Vincent-St. Mary’s defeated Sierra Canyon, 67-61, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny scored just seven points and fouled out in the fourth quarter, while Bryce didn’t play in the game.

Despite Bronny’s struggles, Sierra Canyon head coach Andre Chevalier is pleased with his progress.

“Bronny always plays hard and plays the right way,” Chevalier said, via USA Today. “Sometimes he doesn’t make shots, but he does everything else for us.”

Unlike his father, Bronny is expected to play college basketball before playing in the NBA.