For the third time in his career, quarterback JT Daniels has found a new college home.

Daniels, who began his collegiate career at USC before stops at Georgia and West Virginia, will transfer to Rice for his sixth season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It will be Daniels’s third different team in as many years.

Daniels was a five-star prospect and was named Gatorade’s National Player of the Year in 2017. He got the starting job as a true freshman at USC in ’18 but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of ’19. He spent the next two years at Georgia, mostly serving as a backup but performing well when he got opportunities to play. Across two seasons, he completed 69.5% of his passes for 1,953 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions over nine games, and was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship team.

At West Virginia this season, Daniels threw for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games, with the Mountaineers finishing the year at 5–7.

Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren had attempted to land Daniels the previous two times he transferred, according to Thamel. The Owls’ pro-style offensive system appealed to Daniels, as did the opportunity to play for offensive coordinator Marques Tuiasosopo.

For his career, Daniels has passed for 6,947 yards, 45 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. in 31 games.