Week 4: SBLive/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Duncanville puts together an impressive outing in the Bahamas to jump to No. 2.

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Zach Shugan and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Montverde (Fla.) holds serve atop the Power 25 rankings in Week 4, despite an impressive run from Duncanville (Texas).

The Panthers pieced together two strong wins in the Bahamas at the Hoopfest in Paradise over fellow Power 25 squad Roselle (N.J.) Catholic and a scrappy Oak Ridge (Fla.) team. That gives Duncanville four Power 25 wins on the season, a feat worthy of catapulting to the No. 2 spot in this week’s rankings.

Here’s how the rest of the rankings shook out this week.

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (7-1)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (11-0)

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (11-0)

4. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ari.) (10-2)

5. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) (13-0)

6. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (9-2)

7. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (7-1)

8. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (5-1)

9. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (16-0)

10. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (6-0)

11. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) (13-0)

12. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (2-0)

13. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (6-0)

14. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (6-1)

15. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (0-2)

16. Perry (Gilbert, Ari.) (11-0)

17. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) (5-1)

18. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (7-2)

19. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (3-1)

20. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) (7-2)

21. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) (3-2)

22. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) (8-3)

23. Simeon (Chicago, Ill.) (8-0)

24. Word of God (Raleigh, N.C.) (8-1)

25. American Fork (American Fork, Utah) (7-1)