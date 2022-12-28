Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire Gets Contract Extension

Texas Tech announced on Wednesday that football coach Joey McGuire agreed to a six-year, $26.6 million contract extension with the program.

The contract extension comes on the same day the Red Raiders are set to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night.

The coach will earn a $100,000 increase each year through the 2028 season, meaning his 2028 salary will is set to be $4.6 million.

The 2022 season was McGuire’s first year with the Red Raiders, in which he led the team to a 7–5 record. Two of the team’s biggest victories came against then-ranked Texas in overtime, and against Oklahoma in an overtime matchup.

“I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with Coach McGuire at the helm of our football program,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said, via Texas Tech’s press release. “It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come. Coach McGuire will be the first to tell you that his goal is not to just play in a bowl game but to win championships, and I believe we are on that path under his direction.”



This season was McGuire’s first year as a head coach in his career. He previously worked as an assistant head coach at Baylor for three seasons.