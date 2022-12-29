This amphibian’s fame may have once been held by Futurama fans alone, but now nothing can contain this toad and all its hypnotic glory.

With 9:47 left in the fourth quarter, as TCU attempted to stage a comeback against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship, Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan prepared to take a snap under one of the largest video boards in the world.

The AT&T Stadium screen wasn’t showing action on the field or highlights from the game. It instead projected a montage of fans holding up their phones to display psychedelic images of a cartoon amphibian.

Since the late 1800s, TCU has been associated with the Texas horned lizard, or horned frog, with the accompanying costumed mascot being introduced in 1979. But more recently, the TCU fan base has adopted a more trippy kindred spirit to help rally its teams.

This is the story of the Hypnotoad.

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During the third season of the animated series Futurama, an episode entitled The Day The Earth Stood Stupid featured a toad with oscillating eyeballs emitting a dull hum—hypnotic powers that he uses on sheep and the judges of a pet contest in order to win.

He’s appeared in multiple episodes of the show over its 140-episode run and had his own special feature on a straight-to-DVD Futurama movie called Everybody Loves Hypnotoad, in which the credits attribute everything from the creation to production and acting solely to the Hypnotoad. He also appeared in the intro to an episode of The Simpsons, which Futurama creator Matt Groening also launched. Groening has said on the DVD commentary of the original episode that Hypnotoad is one of his favorite running gags. It’s also one of Eric Kaplan’s favorite characters—he created Hypnotoad while he was a writer on Futurama. The director of the episode, Mark Ervin, once explained how he designed the character:

The script just called for a huge toad with hypnotic eyes, and I based him on an Argentine Horned Frog, which I’d seen in a coffee table book I have about frogs. So, he’s not actually a toad at all. As for his eyes, I looked at those oddly-shaped eyes that a frog has and based it on that. Also, I’d previously worked on The Simpsons episode “Boy-Scoutz ’n the Hood,” where Bart and Milhouse get all amped up on Squishees and have these crazy eyes. It was a bit of a nod to that.

Hypnotoad has his own cult following in the fandom universe of Groening’s TV shows. The TV channel Syfy once ran a marathon of Futurama episodes on April 20, 2018, featuring “Futurama episodes selected for maximum trip-enhancing effect and Hypnotoad-centricity.” But that following has broken into general internet intrigue, churning out images and videos all over the internet in service of Hypnotoad’s glory.

“Superman doesn't really fight crime; he’s just a cartoon. He only fights cartoon crime, but Hypnotoad really hypnotizes people in real life, so his power is able to break the wall, separating reality from cartoons,” Kaplan says. “That’s just a tribute to how powerful he is. I’m glad [TCU’s] having a lot of fun, and I think it’s entirely appropriate. I think they’ve been hypnotized to love the team by the Hypnotoad.”

TCU director of athletics video production Clayton Regian and his staff are a big reason why. In 2015, Regian’s boss came to him asking whether they had a version of Minnesota’s in-stadium tactic of distracting the road team’s kicker with a dramatic chipmunk on their jumbotron. Regian, a Futurama fan and TCU alum, had an idea.

“When we did actually use it in those situations, you would get a lot of people that were laughing and some cheers,” Regian says. “My objective back then was just to get it on the board. Little by little, my staff and I wanted to incorporate Hypnotoad wherever we could. It was only this season when it took off, because the winning season occurred.”

Eventually, Hypnotoad made its way to men’s basketball games, serving as a distraction while the opposing team shot free throws. Sonny Dykes, who took over as head football coach in November 2021, noticed it during his first few months on campus.

“[I] saw the Hypnotoad deal at halftime of the game and I was like, What in the world is this?” Dykes recently said. “It was just weird enough that it appealed to me and really thought it was cool. We have a lot of really young people that do a great job branding our program. It was something different and something that our fans really, really love.”

This season, the football program’s embrace of Hypnotoad took on a life of its own, going from field goal distraction to full-on hype video material during countdown videos at Frogs home games. It was also part of a zany mash-up of Willy Wonka movie clips in the fourth quarter of the win against Tech.

It’s been known even to psych out TCU’s players.

“One time I looked up in the fourth quarter, I’m looking at [the Jumbotron] and it’s messing me up, so I know the other team’s getting messed up,” TCU receiver Quentin Johnston said. “After the game, I’m like, ‘Coach, what in the world is this they be showing? I don’t think we can show this no more.‘ They finally broke it down and told me what it was. I know now not to look at it.”

Dykes has been spotted at practices and press conferences with a Hypnotoad hoodie that has become a hot item of its own. One football staffer told Sports Illustrated he received a $300 offer for one, and Twitter bots reply to many TCU tweets with bootleg versions of it, as it’s not officially for sale anywhere.

Kaplan says he’d love to see a bodysuit for the Hypnotoad mascot, just like TCU’s plush Superfrog. During a fire drill field goal victory against Baylor, Fox’s Jason Benetti punctuated the moment by saying, “Hypnotoad in a hurry” as the field goal team scrambled on and kicker Griffin Kell sealed the victory.

“This season altogether has been incredible to see unfold,” Regian says. “This, of course, I consider a pretty small detail of the season, but I think the fan base gets excited for Hypnotoad just because our team is doing really well. Hypnotoad itself is just something I am really proud of just only because at the beginning, even if it was just a couple of people on Twitter who would say, ‘Hey, Hypnotoad was at the game,’ even if it was just me laughing in the booth as it was playing that would be worth it to me. I knew deep down that I think it was pretty good meme material that it could actually blow up at some point and I feel a little validated that it actually did.”

Various versions of the Hypnotoad can be seen across the crowd at TCU home games. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Hypnotoad is an important part of the TCU meme industrial complex, but it’s only the beginning of a rabbit hole. To get to the bottom, or at least closer to it, you have to go inside the mind of Jon Petrie, TCU football’s coordinator of creative video.

After the double-overtime victory over Oklahoma State while at work on their other projects, including the Carter Boys digital show they produce for ESPN+, Petrie had been playing around with a side project. His boss, TCU director of football creative media Jason Andrews, posted a euphoric video after the victory, sparking an absurd social media snowball.